Mechanic on bail for road death of female cyclist

A mechanic yesterday appeared in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where he was slapped with four charges.

Sasenarine Jairam of 147 Stevedore Housing Scheme, Georgetown and driver of motorcar PNN 3631 was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failure to render assistance, failure to stop after an accident and breach of restrictions to home. He had struck down pedal cyclist, Raquel Edwards, from New Amsterdam.

Before Magistrate Peter Hugh, he pleaded not guilty. He was placed on $300,000 bail for causing death and $15,000 each for the other offences. The case was postponed to 16th June, 2020 for report.

Meanwhile, a post mortem examination conducted on the body of Edwards of Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam revealed that she died from multiple injuries to the body.

Police had stated that motorcar driven by the mechanic was proceeding east along the northern carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate, when he struck down Edwards who was on her bicycle. Based on what the driver of the car told police, he and Edwards were heading in the same direction but while negotiating a right bend “the pedal cyclist suddenly turned right into his path”. As a result of the impact, Edwards sustained severe injuries about her body and was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in an unconscious state. She succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention.