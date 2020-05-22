Latest update May 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

M4 rifle, Tech 9 pistol, ganja destined for Guyana seized by Miami Customs

May 22, 2020

MIAMI – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers had a busy week seizing guns, drugs and money attempted to be exported from the United States through Miami International Airport (MIA).
Last week, CBP officers assigned to the Outbound Enforcement Team at MIA intercepted two weapons, over 38 pounds of marijuana and $48,000.00 in US currency, in different outbound shipments of cargo.

Customs in Miami seized this M4 rifle destined for Guyana.

The shipments of contraband originated from the eastern region of the U.S. and were destined to Guyana, Antigua and Costa Rica.
On May 8, CBP officers seized four packages containing cereal boxes, cans of crackers, and an iced tea container concealing marijuana weighing over six pounds destined for Guyana.
On May 8, CBP officers intercepted over 32 pounds of marijuana concealed in cereal and diaper boxes destined for Antigua.
On May 13, CBP officers seized one M4 rifle, a Tech 9 pistol and ammunition magazine. The weapons were manifested as toys and destined for Guyana.
On May 15, officers seized $29,000.00 in US Currency. The cash was concealed within magazines and parcels destined for Costa Rica.
On May 15, officers seized $19,000.00 in US Currency in a second shipment. The cash was concealed within magazines, book and documents also destined for Costa Rica.
“The outbound cargo environment in Miami is the gateway to the Caribbean and South America, in which criminal enterprises attempt to use transportation routes traffic drugs, guns and money,” said Christopher D. Matson, CBP Port Director at Miami International Airport. “CBP’s Outbound Enforcement Team continues to conduct outbound sweeps of cargo resulting in significant seizures that disrupt dangerous criminal networks.”
CBP officers screen international travellers and cargo and search for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and the nation’s safety and economic vitality.
CBP seized an average of 3,707 pounds of illicit narcotics and $207,356.00 every day during 2019 across the United States.

 

