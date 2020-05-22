GFF’s Women’s programme featured on FIFA’S website

Youth footballer Josiah King is Football For Friendship’s young journalist

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) was featured on two international platforms on Thursday with an article on women’s football development appearing on FIFA’s website and social platforms, and youth footballer, Josiah King, being featured as a young journalist on the international social programme, Football For Friendship (F4F), “Good News” show.

The FIFA article, titled “Guyana Reap Rich Rewards For Investment,” highlighted, among others, the recent success of the National U20 Women’s team in the Concacaf U20 Women’s Championship as well as the deliberate investments made by the GFF to advance the women’s programme over the last four years. It also speaks to the future ambitions of the GFF. See storyvia link: https://www.fifa.com/womens-football/news/guyana-reap-rich-rewards-forinvestment?fbclid=IwAR0ui5Ar1GJG_2o3WBZ1RLhLAjsaDD76TAGQXKtN5AGZ9aFRbz1hRQ3VICY

“It is a great feeling of accomplishment for the entire GFF team and our football fraternity,” President Wayne Forde said in an invited comment. “To have the nation’s football being featured across the entire globe for all the right reasons is truly amazing. As a football nation, we have earned the respect and admiration of the global football community, which is an encouraging affirmation.The GFF has achieved much over these past couple of years but there is yet much more work to be done. What is most important is that the evidence clearly suggest that we are on the right path,” Forde added.

Meanwhile, King, who is a National U13 footballer and participated in the F4F programme in 2018 as a young Journalist, was

invited by the organization to be part of the “Good News Editorial Office team.” This involves him being an international correspondent and sharing good news happening in his country as part of a weekly online show hosted by F4F. According to a correspondence from F4F, the show is hosted by “ more than 30 correspondents from different

countries…all young Journalists from previous seasons of F4F.” It features “Good News from cultural and sports areas from (the various) regions/continents” with a preference for “news not directly connected with the virus, some good news that people might have missed because of the pandemic.” Stories are suggested by the F4F team or can be developed independently by the young Journalist. In the edition featuring King, he shared about his football coach providing sessions for him to complete at home due to the absence of football.

“I was very excited to have been asked to be part of the F4F Good News Editorial Team,” said King in an invited comment. “This provided the perfect opportunity for me to spread some positive news with the world during the pandemic,” he added. The programme can be viewed at the following link… https://www.facebook.com/FootballForFriendship/videos/3132729293453196/