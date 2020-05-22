GECOM Chair says, “He who asserts must prove”

“He who asserts must prove,” is the view of the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice Claudette Singh, on the many claims being made during the recount, of anomalies in the 2020 Elections process.

The Chair was, at the time, responding to a Kaieteur News article quoting Commissioner Sase Gunraj, who said yesterday that the Chair is of the view that it is not GECOM’s role to probe the claims of anomalies being made by the governing coalition, APNU+AFC.

While the Chair said that she is perturbed at Gunraj purporting to speak on her behalf, she did not refute the specific statements he made about the discussion he claimed they had.

She continued, “I am of the view that, he who asserts must prove”.

Gunraj noted the contents of the press release issued by the hand of the GECOM Chair, and subsequently released a report.

“Indeed, I am not authorized to speak for or on behalf of the Chairman. On the issue under review, I unwittingly erred. For that I apologize.”

Furthermore, Singh noted that the Commission, with no current decision on the matter, is still in discussion on the allegations made in the observation reports, and that when such a decision is made, there would be an official communication of same to the political parties, media and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, representative of the APNU+AFC Cathy Hughes had informed the media that the Coalition still awaits word from GECOM with regards to what is done with the evidence that the party claims it is in possession of—which can confirm their allegations that dead and migrant Guyanese voted on E-Day.