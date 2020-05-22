Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ Dwain Jacobs enjoying life at Dynamic FC

Former Guyana National Men’s Football starlet, Dwain Jacobs who played at the club level for Alpha United, Pele and Buxton United Football Clubs has revealed that in a bid to give back to his community, he has discovered a passion for coaching with his recently formed Dynamic Football Club.

Dynamic FC, based in Golden Grove on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) was formed in January 2019 and Jacobs, who is the founder, is proud of what the club has achieved so far; he noted during an interview with this publication that he always intended to be involved in football in his community in the twilight of his career.

Jacobs claimed that forming Dynamic wasn’t his first option but after some personal issues with the executive of Golden Stars FC based in Golden Grove, which saw several requests by himself being turned down to rejoin, he then looked to form a second football club in the community.

The former Golden Stars forward explained that up to date, Dynamic FC’s roster almost has 50 players and he is most proud of the team’s performance in last year’s Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/KFC Nationwide Under-20 competition where his side lost 3-1 to Santos in the final.

He noted that he felt, “Proud of the players because they had put in the work. They came every day and trained, even when it had rained. I was happy to see some good results in such a short time and it was a very proud moment for me because of the vision I have for the club (Dynamic FC).”

Coaching Dynamic FC Under-20 with former Pele FC and ‘Golden Jaguar’ teammate Philbert Moffatt was an exhilarating experience, Jacobs shared, and although he wasn’t even a licenced Coach, he mentioned that it felt like a right fit for him.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the striker noted that he missed his Concacaf D Licence Coaching certification course that was supposed to be held last March. Jacobs’ main target with Dynamic FC is to create a proper grassroots programme while providing the necessary guidance with partners to help youngsters reach their full potential in the sport, something which was missing during his formative playing days.

The coach has not hung up his playing shoes yet, and at 33 years-old, he believes he has a year or two left which he is devoted primarily to helping Dynamic’s senior side as they continue to build their squad.

The Kashif & Shanghai one-time MVP concluded, “When the team has so well rounded players that I feel will be capable of moving them forward, I will step aside and let the youngsters take over. For now, we are still building and I will continue to play.” (Calvin Chapman)

Dynamic FC U-20 team ended as the first runner-up in the GFF/KFC Nationwide Under-20 tournament in 2019.