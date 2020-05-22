Compound Archer, Winnette Lawrence represents Guyana in ‘Online Archery Competition’

Latest update May 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, Archers from around the world recently got together
and competed in a novel Virtual Online Archery Competition. In the 7th stage held on Sunday 17th May, 2020, Archery Guyana member, Ms. Winnette Lawrence, competed as the first Compound Archer to represent our country internationally in Archery.
This Competition includes participation by over 1200 participants in various categories
from all around the world. The competition spanned over three sessions because of the space limitation and also to allow for the time differences in the 22 countries participating in the Compound Archery Category which included representation from countries such as Belgium, Russia, France, USA, Pakistan, Finland, Trinidad, Australia, Philippines, Ireland, BVI, Indonesia, Rep. of South Africa, Great Britain, Brazil, Spain, Greece and Norway. Ms. Lawrence was among 17 competitors in Session 3.
Competing from a remote location in the United States Virgin Islands, Ms. Lawrence placed 9th out of 13 in the 30 meters contest; scoring 652 out of 720. Ms. Lawrence indicated that registration was done online with athletes choosing which sessions and distance they wanted to shoot.
“Because of lockdown, some persons had to scale down their target face to suit a distance. For inspection of the bows we had to take a picture of it as well as the target face and send online. They also sent a QR code for you to log on and send scores, after every end we had to send pictures of arrows in target for scoring. I shoot a 2019 Hoyt prevail compound bow 40-50 lbs. with 600 spine McKinney 11 arrows.”
The competition is ongoing and now entering its 8th stage. Archery Guyana congratulates and wishes Winnette Lawrence all the best and to stay safe and well.
