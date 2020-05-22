Latest update May 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Compound Archer, Winnette Lawrence represents Guyana in ‘Online Archery Competition’

May 22, 2020 Sports 0

Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, Archers from around the world recently got together
and competed in a novel Virtual Online Archery Competition. In the 7th stage held on Sunday 17th May, 2020, Archery Guyana member, Ms. Winnette Lawrence, competed as the first Compound Archer to represent our country internationally in Archery.

Winnette Lawrence

This Competition includes participation by over 1200 participants in various categories
from all around the world. The competition spanned over three sessions because of the space limitation and also to allow for the time differences in the 22 countries participating in the Compound Archery Category which included representation from countries such as Belgium, Russia, France, USA, Pakistan, Finland, Trinidad, Australia, Philippines, Ireland, BVI, Indonesia, Rep. of South Africa, Great Britain, Brazil, Spain, Greece and Norway. Ms. Lawrence was among 17 competitors in Session 3.
Competing from a remote location in the United States Virgin Islands, Ms. Lawrence placed 9th out of 13 in the 30 meters contest; scoring 652 out of 720. Ms. Lawrence indicated that registration was done online with athletes choosing which sessions and distance they wanted to shoot.
“Because of lockdown, some persons had to scale down their target face to suit a distance. For inspection of the bows we had to take a picture of it as well as the target face and send online. They also sent a QR code for you to log on and send scores, after every end we had to send pictures of arrows in target for scoring. I shoot a 2019 Hoyt prevail compound bow 40-50 lbs. with 600 spine McKinney 11 arrows.”
The competition is ongoing and now entering its 8th stage. Archery Guyana congratulates and wishes Winnette Lawrence all the best and to stay safe and well.

More in this category

Sports

GFF’s Women’s programme featured on FIFA’S website

GFF’s Women’s programme featured on FIFA’S website

May 22, 2020

Youth footballer Josiah King is Football For Friendship’s young journalist The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) was featured on two international platforms on Thursday with an article on women’s...
Read More
Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ Dwain Jacobs enjoying life at Dynamic FC

Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ Dwain Jacobs enjoying...

May 22, 2020

Compound Archer, Winnette Lawrence represents Guyana in ‘Online Archery Competition’

Compound Archer, Winnette Lawrence represents...

May 22, 2020

West Indies beat Zimbabwe, lose to India&N/Z

West Indies beat Zimbabwe, lose to India&N/Z

May 21, 2020

Smith aiming for national team return

Smith aiming for national team return

May 21, 2020

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

May 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • In Defence of Men

    You are bound to expect that whenever harsh criticisms are published about certain women, there will be a barrage of protests... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019