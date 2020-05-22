CDC to assist family affected by freak storm

Senior Response Officer of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Captain Salim October has disclosed that the agency is in discussions with Region Six officials on the provision of support for a family whose roof was damaged following a freak storm on Wednesday.

This is according to a Department of Public Information report.

October, in the report, disclosed that the CDC is engaging the regional officials for an assessment of the damage and exploring the appropriate support required.

Heavy winds and rains at around 08:00 hours on Wednesday ripped off zinc sheets from the roofs of several homes in Number 36 Village East Berbice-Corentyne leaving residents shaken.

The Razak family suffered the brunt of the storm as their entire roof was ripped off and the kitchen situated in the lower flat was left inundated resulting in damage to their appliances and furniture.

Several family members also suffered minor injuries as they tried to find safety.

Speaking with media operatives Wednesday afternoon, Dian Razak, 31, and a mother of two recalled she was in a hammock in the lower flat of their two-sto

rey wooden and concrete building when her son ran inside shouting.

Realising that her 10-year-old was trying to show her something important, the woman decided to investigate. She saw some zinc sheets being ripped off of her house.

The woman said she told her son to run as she picked up her two-year-old and ran to the front of the house where she covered her two children until the storm passed. However, while running to safety the 10-year-old was struck behind the neck and had to seek medical attention while his mother was struck on the leg.

During the ordeal, Mr. Razak, who was asleep, was awoken by the noise and sought shelter with his family.

Meanwhile, at least three other homes in the street also lost zinc sheets from their roofs during the freak storm, which they described as a “circle breeze with rain”. By Wednesday afternoon, most of the affected families were able to repair their damaged roofs.