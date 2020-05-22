Captured cow thief turns out to be knife bandit

“Moon does run till day light ketch am”. These were the words used by Bertie Murray after he learnt that the man held for stealing his cow had allegedly robbed him at knife point four years ago.

This publication had reported that Tuesday night, ranks caught up with a group of men seen removing four cows from Murray’s Prospect, East Bank Demerara Ranch. The thieves had scattered but one was apprehended and taken along with one of the cows to the Diamond Police Station.

When Murray went to uplift his cow at the outpost Wednesday afternoon, he asked to see the alleged “cow thief”.

As soon as Murray saw the alleged “cow thief”, he not only claimed that he recognized the individual but that he was the same person who had robbed him in broad daylight four years back.

In fact, Murray disclosed that he had lived in the Agricola neighbourhood with the man for some 10 years.

Murray who is also a part-time truck driver recalled that sometime in November of 2016, he was hired by the man to uplift some materials at Hamid’s Hardware Store on Regent Street.

While Murray waited in his truck outside of the store, the man allegedly pulled a knife from his waist and relieved him of $13,000.

After the act, he exited the truck and made good his escape.

Murray then drove to the Alberttown Police Station and lodged a complaint.

On his way back from the station, Murray said that he paid a visit to the man’s home in Agricola and told his parents what had transpired.

The man’s parents, however, failed to cooperate with police and so he was never arrested.

Murray is convinced that the now captured man has been repeatedly returning to his ranch over the past weeks to steal his cows.

Police are now checking their records to see if the alleged “cow thief” is wanted for other crimes. He is expected to appear at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court today.