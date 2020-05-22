Brother detained after Corentyne man’s body found

Police in Berbice are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a 52-year-old man whose body was found lifeless in the lower flat of his home at Lot 100 Number 49 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is 52-year old Shaheed Ishmael called “Rafeek”. According to the dead man’s sister, Bibi Singh, police arrested another brother who found Ishmael’s lifeless body yesterday morning. Regional Commander Calvin Brutus told reporters that based on preliminary investigations by CID ranks, an injury was noticed in the middle of the dead man’s forehead. He however noted that the man could have sustained the injury due to a fall.

Meanwhile, Singh told Kaieteur News that her brother who is presently in police custody had gone to Ishmael’s house to deliver some fish for him to cook around 8am yesterday. She said she was told that when he arrived and was making his way into the kitchen, he saw his brother lying face down at the entrance of the kitchen in the lower flat of the two-storey building. The police were subsequently contacted.

Singh disclosed that her brother lived alone but would often “make a lot of noise and curse up in the house in the nights”. She revealed too that loud pounding noises were emanating from the house Tuesday night. She also mentioned that due to an illness her brother had, some of his toes on one of his feet had to be amputated.

According to the woman, police ranks have since informed that her arrested brother will remain in custody until a post-mortem examination is done on Ishmael’s remains.