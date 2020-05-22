Berbice health official preaches “zero tolerance” for home, health centre deliveries

…as probe launched into latest maternal death

Region Six Health Officials have launched an investigation into the death of a 25-year-old woman who died hours after giving birth at the Fyrish Health Centre, Fyrish Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Kaieteur News understands that the young woman, Hafeeza Shivbarran-Mohammed called Maria of Kilcoy, Corentyne was in the last stage of her pregnancy and had reportedly made arrangements with the midwife attached to the Fyrish Health Centre to deliver her when it was time. According to reports, after developing contractions, the woman was rushed to the health centre by her husband but after the delivery she experienced complications which caused her to lose an excessive amount of blood.

The woman reportedly lost consciousness and was rushed to the Anamayah Memorial Hospital where she succumbed Sunday around 2:00am.

Jevaughn Stephens, Regional Director of Health in the region, during a press briefing Wednesday, told media operatives that the information gathered thus far have been forwarded to Chief Medical Officer within the Public Health Ministry, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud.

Stephens stated that there is a “zero tolerance” for home and health centre deliveries and as such when officials became aware of the incident, a probe immediately took effect. He made it clear too that sanctions will be imposed on those found guilty.

The maternal death represents the first for the Region for 2020.

Meanwhile, attempts to solicit a comment from the husband about his wife’s demise were unsuccessful. He only confirmed that she was laid to rest on Wednesday.

This publication was reliably informed that the man, who married his wife in August of last year, may now have to care for his newborn child independently.