West Indies beat Zimbabwe, lose to India&N/Z

West Indies beat Zimbabwe at home in both games in their first series in 2013 before losing to India 2-nil and 2-nil to New Zealand in away series to finish a year which had begun promisingly for the Caribbean side, on disappointing note.

Dominican off-spinner Shane Shillingford, Jamaican Chris Gayle and Guyana Shiv Chanderpaul were the architects of their series win against Zimbabwe.

In the first Test in Barbados which commenced on March 12, the visitors opted to bat and were bowled out for 211 despite a fighting 50 from opener Mawoyo.

Off-spinner Marlon Samuels (4-13) and Shillingford (3-58) shared seven wickets between them, while Kemar Roach had 2-31 on his home ground.

West Indies replied with 308 with Daren Sammy (73), Denesh Ramdin (62) and Samuels (51) getting half-centuries, while Gayle made 40.

Man-of-the-Match Shillingford (6-49) and Shannon Gabriel (3-10) helped to skittle out Zimbabwe for 107 before West Indies reached 12-1 to win by nine wickets.

In the second and final Test in Dominica West Indies won by an innings and 65 runs with Shillingford wreaking havoc on home turf with his second consecutive Man-of-the-Match award performance.

Sent in to bat, Zimbabwe were dismissed for 175 with Shillingford (5-59) and Samuels (3-15) again exposing the African team’s vulnerability to off-spin.

West Indies replied with 281 with Gayle (101), Chanderpaul (110) and Ramdin (86) doing the bulk of the scoring.

Zimbabwe could only muster 141 as Shillingford (5-34) and Samuels (3-35) again orchestrated Zimbabwe’s demise.

West Indies then journeyed to India and in unfamiliar conditions and against a much stronger team, lost 2-nil in the Two-Test series which started on November 6.

In the opening game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India destroyed West Indies by an innings and 51 runs.

West Indies elected to bat and although Samuels executed some elegant drives in his 65, only Chanderpaul who was ninth out for 36, reached 30 as West Indies fell for 234 as Mohammed Shami captured 4-71.

Led by centuries from Rohit Sharma (177) and M S Dhoni (124), India recovered from 83-5 to reach 453. Shillingford continued his fine form for the Caribbean; taking 6-167 including the wickets of Virat Kholi (5) and Sachin Tendulkar (10).

But in another inept batting performance by West Indies nobody reached 40 as the visitors were blown away again by Shami who bagged his second five-wicket haul of the match as West Indies were bowled out for 168.

The second Test was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and India invited West Indies to bat and they were shot out for 182 as Kiran Powell top scored with 48. But Daren Bravo (29), Chanderpaul (25) and Guyanese Narsingh Deonarine (21) all wasted good starts.

Although Shillingford captured 5-179, centuries from Sharma who made an unbeaten 111 and Pujara (113) were supported by fifties from Tendulkar (74) and Kholi (54) India amassed 495 all out.

West Indies were dismissed for 187 with Ramdin ending undefeated on 53 as the game was done and dusted in three days and the visitors going down by an innings and 126 runs.

From the sweltering heat in India West Indies travelled to cold conditions of New Zealand where they lost both matches in the Two-Test series as West Indians fans had little to celebrate for Christmas.

The first Test at the University Oval in Dunedin began on December 3 and after consecutive defeats in India put up a much better showing to draw the opening game.

West Indies asked the host to bat on a hard track with some bounce but by the end of the first day New Zealand were 367-3 with Ross Taylor on 103 and Brendon McCullum on 109 as the lads from the Caribbean chased leather for 90 overs.

The day belonged to the host on the back of a magnificent unbeaten 217 from Taylor and 113 from McCullum as they declared at 609-9 with Tino Best (3-148) and two wickets each for Sammy and Deonarine offering support.

West Indies in reply were all out for 213 despite 76 from Chanderpaul and 40 from Daren Bravo.

Asked to follow-on West Indies feared much better and were eventually bowled out for 507 after batting out 162 overs.

Bravo led from the front with a brilliant 218 from 416 balls with 31 fours, while Kurt Edwards (59), Sammy (80) and Deonarine (52) all got half centuries.

Set 112 to win from 30 overs on the final afternoon New Zealand struggled to 79-4 by the close, with Shillingford taking all four of wickets, to fall short for 26 runs from 15 overs.

In the second Test which commenced on December 11 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, it was back to square one a West Indies, who flattered to deceive, were soundly beat by an innings and 73 runs in three days.

West Indies won the toss and inserted New Zealand and led by 129 from the inform Taylor the home side made 441 as Best took 4-110 and Gabriel and Sammy had two wickets each.

West Indies, despite fifties from Samuels (60) and Edwards (55), made 193 as Boult had 6-40.

New Zealand enforced the follow-on and West Indies were bowled out for 175 on the third day despite Chanderpaul’s dogged unbeaten 31 as Boult had 4-40.

The third and final Test was played at Seddon Park in Hamilton from December 19 and West Indies lost eight wickets.

West Indies were asked to bat and centuries from Chanderpaul (122 not out) and Ramdin (107) led the tourist to 367.

New Zealand responded with 349 as Taylor fashioned another high class century (131) as Sunil Narine had 6-91 in what was to be the last of his six Test matches.

The Trinidadian had replaced Shillingford who had been reported during the second Test against India in Mumbai and was suspended during this tour after tests revealed his arm breached the 15-degree limit while bowling off-breaks and doosras.

West Indies, with a slim lead of 18 runs, were dismantled for 103 with Chanderpaul top scoring with 20.

Set 122 to win, New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson’s 56 reached 124-2 on the fourth day.

From November 2003 to 2013 West Indies had lost 51 of the 95 Tests they had played during that period. They won 14 and drew 30. (Sean Devers)