Twenty persons arrested in Bartica for flouting partial curfew

– Region mulls total lockdown over non-adherence

The authorities at Bartica (Region Seven) have been proactive in their bid to prevent the spread of COVID -19 in Bartica and its surrounding areas.

In fact, Bartica‘s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) issued a statement warning the public against the persistent non -adhere to the 6:00 pm curfew.

According to the RDC, the police have been arresting persons for a number of violations of the National COVID-19 Prevention Policy.

The RDC said “Many of those persons have been placed before the court and arrangements are being made for vehicles to be impounded at the Community Centre Compound for violations of the 6:00pm curfew.”

Divisional Commander, Linden Lord confirmed with this newspaper that about 20 persons have been arrested and charged for flouting the guidelines.

“Fifteen have been charged and about five more will pass through the court,” he said.

In the meantime, the Council continues to appeal to Barticans and those in the region to be extremely vigilant to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

“Up to the time of the writing of this article, the number of confirmed cases, nationally, stood at (over) 125, resulting in 10 deaths…Yet at Bartica, the behaviour of residents reflects a lack of knowledge of the dangers, or a blatant disregard for the safety of self, family and community.

“How much longer will Bartica continue to dodge the bullet, while residents openly flirt with the world’s most deadly virus?” the RDC said, emphasizing that the highly contagious disease is not one to be reckless with.

Region Seven has been touted as among the districts having the most robust approach to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

So far, at least one case was recorded as linked to Region Seven, at Aranka in the Cuyuni.

However, given the disregard by the residents, the RDC noted that the Regional Health Emergency Committee is now inclined to support a total lockdown at any time to contain the Covid-19 spread.

In addition, the Council also outlined a number of high-risk activities which continue among residents on a daily basis.

These include excessive traveling to and from Georgetown; normal activities at numerous boat landings with huge gatherings and few face masks; crowding at the market, with shoppers and vendors alike operating without face masks; many persons out in public without face masks; many persons refusing to wash hands before entering places of business.

“Mass disregard for the 6:00pm curfew, where persons can be seen after 6:00pm still walking kids, walking dogs, jogging or going about business as usual.

“We have reports of secret parties and locked up building; gatherings at beaches, falls and other places of recreation; persons hopping from the Parika-Bartica boats directly into the Itaballi boats to avoid the Covid-19 checkpoint at the Bartica Stelling.”

The RDC therefore warned residents Covid-19 is an enemy pounding at the gates.

“The scary reality is that the next infection can very well be reported from your own home,” the Council said.

According to the Region, an average of 200 persons are processed at the COVID-19 checkpoint at the Bartica Ferry Stelling every day. Most of them come from Georgetown—the epicenter of the virus.

The Region noted that figures released by the National Covid-19 Task Force, qualify Region 4 [Georgetown] as the epicenter of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country.