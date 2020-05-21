Teen said he fled scene before friend killed female guard in cemetery

In a chilling statement to investigators, a 17-year-old boy has said that he heard security guard Margaret Dawson pleading that she had “no money”, as an acquaintance of his attacked the elderly woman in the desolate Le Repentir Cemetery last Sunday evening.

The teen has also said that he watched his acquaintance strip his victim of her jewellery and other valuables.

But the teen insists that while his friend gave him one of the stolen rings “to hold”, he did not participate in the robbery, and fled when his acquaintance began to drag his 68-year-old victim further into the cemetery.

Mrs. Dawson’s battered body was found the following day in the cemetery. Her rings, cell phone and other valuables were missing. A postmortem performed yesterday revealed that she had been strangled.

Apparently leaving nothing to chance in their attempt to build their case, investigators have reportedly taken samples for DNA testing from the slain woman and their suspects.

In custody are the 17-year-old who claimed he witnessed the attack; a 16-year-old friend, and a taxi driver, whose vehicle was found in the cemetery.

The taxi driver was detained after his vehicle was found a short distance from the slain guard. Police have reportedly found nothing to connect him to the case. However, he has reportedly given conflicting statements about his presence in the cemetery.

Investigators are likely to seek legal advice as early as today regarding murder charges.

Kaieteur News has confirmed that the two teens were held after one of the youths sold one of the slain woman’s gold rings to an Albouystown resident.

The suspicious resident learnt about the murder and contacted the police.

Police allegedly then found Mrs. Dawson’s cell phone at the home of the 17-year-old.

They have also recovered other gold rings belonging to the dead woman along with her cell phone, ID card and Bank Card.

Dawson, of 158 Curtis Street Albouystown

was slain while heading to work last Sunday. The 17-year-old has indicated that she was taking a short cut through Le Repentir Cemetery when she was attacked.

PICKED UP FRIEND ON MOTORCYCLE

He has reportedly told police that he was riding a relative’s CG motorcycle on Sussex Street on Sunday evening when an acquaintance asked for a ride.

They then rode into Le Repentir Cemetery and he saw Mrs. Dawson walking. He alleged that as they were passing the woman, the friend asked him to stop.

He complied, and his acquaintance then “pulled something from his waist” and confronted the female guard. On seeing his friend approaching, Mrs. Dawson reportedly said: “I don’t have any money; I now going to work.”

But according to the teen, his acquaintance began to strip the woman of her gold rings, and allegedly gave the teen some of her belongings “to hold.”

But the teen claimed that he fled the scene on the motorcycle after his acquaintance began to drag the woman further into the cemetery.

Dawson’s body was discovered battered, half-naked and sprawled in a clump of bushes in the cemetery the following day.