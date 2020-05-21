Stranded family pleads for help

Dear Editor,

I’m writing on behalf of 18 family members who have been stranded in Aruba for almost 3 months consisting of 5 children below the age of 10, among them are 12 adults awaiting to reach home, we are pleading with the national task force to adhere to our plea in reaching home safe, we have expired our stay which would have been a two week family reunion turned out to be 3 months, we are short on a lot of amenities which are necessities for our daily basic lives e.g. prescription drug, which is not easily accessible since we are not citizens of Aruba. We were focusing on accommodation for only 2 weeks. We have written to various ministries and even tried calling but we haven’t receive a positive feedback as yet, and its confusing and frustrating with Guyana borders been closed and there’s not a definite date when it will be reopened. Since we are far away from home we have little or for some, no money at all to spend.

We are all citizens of Guyana most of us have employment in Guyana awaiting our return, again I’m pleading with the ministries to look into our plea to reach home.

We are aware of the pandemic situation and the crisis our country is facing presently with Covid 19. Currently Aruba consists of 3 active cases with strict protocol in place to protect its citizens.

F. Ally