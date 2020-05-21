Smith aiming for national team return

By Zaheer Mohamed

Following a three-year hiatus from the Guyana senior female team, all-rounder Latoya Tamicka Smith is working hard for a recall to the side.

Smith, who bats right-handed and bowls medium pace, admitted that due to an injury and inconsistent form, she has been in and out of the nation

al team, but she is confident of cementing her place in the side for the next regional tournament.

The 24-year-old Smith represented the Guyana female Under-19 team in the 2013 female Regional Under-19 Invitational tournament in Trinidad & Tobago, hosted by the Trinidad & Tobago Women’s Cricket Association, where she was successful with both bat and ball. She then went on to represent her country at the senior level with her last appearance being in 2018, while injury forced her out of the team in 2019.

Following her absence from the game due to the injury, Smith turned out for Demerara in the 2020 edition of the Guyana Cricket Board senior female inter county tournament, and top scored with 49 in the final against Berbice. She was almost certain of a place on the Guyana team, but the Cricket West Indies Regional Women’s tournament which was scheduled to be played in Guyana was canceled due to the covid-19.

Smith told Kaieteur Sport that she is determined to do well for her country and is currently training on a daily basis, adding that she was pleased with her comeback. “After being out of cricket for so long and getting a top score against Berbice in the final motivated me to work harder,” she added.

Smith stated that she is looking to become a better all-round cricketer. “I am working to improve on my fitness which will help me to up my performances on the field. Getting back on the national team and staying there will require consistency and hard work, so I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Despite top scoring for Demerara in the final, Smith said that she will be looking to spend more time at the crease. “There is always room for improvement; I want to spend more time in the middle and keep rotating the strike, so I have to keep working on my concentration.”

Smith, who also plays softball for Mike’s Wellwoman, indicated that she would like to see more women’s cricket being played. “I would like to see more women’s cricket being played which will help us to develop into better players. Softball cricket helps to keep us fit, but playing the hard-ball game would be better.”

When not playing on weekends, Smith officiates in the male softball competitions and wants to take up coaching after her playing days.