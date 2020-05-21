Police separate thief from Cow

Latest update May 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Ranks from the Diamond Outpost cornered an Agricola, East Bank Demerara man on Tuesday night at the Little Diamond Cemetery with a cow he had stolen from cattle farmer, Bertie Murray.
Police were alerted by residents that a group of young men were removing four cows from the man’s Prospect, East Bank Demerara’s ranch.
Ranks soon caught up with the group as they were about to enter the cemetery. Upon seeing the ranks the cattle thieves scattered, but one fell and was immediately placed in handcuffs.
The thief and one of the cows were taken away to the Diamond Police Station.
There, the police separated the two by placing the cow in the compound while the rustler spent the night in the lock-ups.
Murray told Kaieteur News that he is very grateful that he was able to recover his cows, except for one animal.
He said that he along with other cattle farmers from the same area have been losing their cows since last year but were never able to nab the culprits.
Normally, he said when cows go missing cattle farmers would search the backlands and would often find the carcasses.
May 21, 2020West Indies beat Zimbabwe at home in both games in their first series in 2013 before losing to India 2-nil and 2-nil to New Zealand in away series to finish a year which had begun promisingly for the...
May 21, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
When I typed my satirical, funny, comical, fictional piece last Tuesday, I never would have believed the reaction I received... more
Success in life, in great measure depends upon winning. Whether it is in education, sport, business or politics. One thing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]