Police separate thief from Cow

Ranks from the Diamond Outpost cornered an Agricola, East Bank Demerara man on Tuesday night at the Little Diamond Cemetery with a cow he had stolen from cattle farmer, Bertie Murray.

Police were alerted by residents that a group of young men were removing four cows from the man’s Prospect, East Bank Demerara’s ranch.

Ranks soon caught up with the group as they were about to enter the cemetery. Upon seeing the ranks the cattle thieves scattered, but one fell and was immediately placed in handcuffs.

The thief and one of the cows were taken away to the Diamond Police Station.

There, the police separated the two by placing the cow in the compound while the rustler spent the night in the lock-ups.

Murray told Kaieteur News that he is very grateful that he was able to recover his cows, except for one animal.

He said that he along with other cattle farmers from the same area have been losing their cows since last year but were never able to nab the culprits.

Normally, he said when cows go missing cattle farmers would search the backlands and would often find the carcasses.