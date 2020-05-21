Latest update May 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police separate thief from Cow

May 21, 2020 News 0

Ranks from the Diamond Outpost cornered an Agricola, East Bank Demerara man on Tuesday night at the Little Diamond Cemetery with a cow he had stolen from cattle farmer, Bertie Murray.

The Stolen Cow at the Diamond outpost

Police were alerted by residents that a group of young men were removing four cows from the man’s Prospect, East Bank Demerara’s ranch.
Ranks soon caught up with the group as they were about to enter the cemetery. Upon seeing the ranks the cattle thieves scattered, but one fell and was immediately placed in handcuffs.
The thief and one of the cows were taken away to the Diamond Police Station.
There, the police separated the two by placing the cow in the compound while the rustler spent the night in the lock-ups.
Murray told Kaieteur News that he is very grateful that he was able to recover his cows, except for one animal.
He said that he along with other cattle farmers from the same area have been losing their cows since last year but were never able to nab the culprits.
Normally, he said when cows go missing cattle farmers would search the backlands and would often find the carcasses.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies beat Zimbabwe, lose to India&N/Z

West Indies beat Zimbabwe, lose to India&N/Z

May 21, 2020

West Indies beat Zimbabwe at home in both games in their first series in 2013 before losing to India 2-nil and 2-nil to New Zealand in away series to finish a year which had begun promisingly for the...
Read More
Smith aiming for national team return

Smith aiming for national team return

May 21, 2020

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

May 20, 2020

Correction

Correction

May 20, 2020

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test player in 2014 As West Indies won its 500thTest in St Lucia

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test...

May 20, 2020

FIBA on path for return to international competition

FIBA on path for return to international...

May 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019