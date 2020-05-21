Pandemic a welcome breaks for zoo animals

“Our zoo keepers and other staff here are the real super heroes- they come every single day, not for the money, but for the love of the animals.”

Those are the sentiments of Guyana Zoological Park Manager, Anthony Ramsahoi.

The Protected Areas Commission/National Parks Commission (PAC/NPC) has introduced measures to ensure that the animals and staff remain safe and healthy during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramsahoi indicated that zoo keepers have been employed there for more than two decades and should be applauded along with the other supporting staffers, included those from the accounting and procurement areas.

The zoo has been closed since March17, 2020 as part of efforts to protect citizens, staffers and animals from the COVID-19 ((novel Coronavirus).

The zoo manager explained that a few zoo keepers were using safety respirators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), in keeping with the nature of their work, even before the outbreak. What is new, however, is the practice of social and physical distancing among the staffers.

“Stronger bleach solutions are used to sanitize rails and cages, and zoo keepers are required to constantly sanitize themselves and ensure that their uniforms are not taken away but washed and stored at the zoo. The PAC/NPC also takes this opportunity to inform the general public that the animals are properly fed as funds are provided through continued subventions from the Government. Members of the public have also been generous by donating fruits which are thoroughly cleaned before being fed to the animals.”

The official said that it has also been observed that that the animals are now more visible even in cages as they have gotten a break from the large crowds and noise.

“Even though this is a positive for these protected creatures, there is still hope that normalcy will return in order for patrons, especially students, to benefit from the zoo. As a reminder and precautionary measure, the PAC/NPC advises against the practice of keeping wild animals as pets – these must be left in the wild.”

Although it is known as the Guyana Zoological Park, the facilities have been functioning as a wildlife rehabilitation and education centre.