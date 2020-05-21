Latest update May 21st, 2020 5:03 PM

Murder of female guard in cemetery… Prime suspect Lil Grumbs shot and captured after attacking cops – police seek advice about murder charges for teens, taxi driver to be released

In what may be a major breakthrough in the heinous killing of security guard Margaret Dawson, police have shot and arrested an Albouyston man who was allegedly seen attacking Dawson in Le Repentir Cemetery last Sunday.
The suspect, known as Lil Grumbs, was shot in the leg at around 16.00 hrs yesterday, during a confrontation with police ranks near the Stabroek Market.
Police were reportedly forced to open fire after he attacked ranks with a knife as they were about to arrest him.
The suspects injury is not considered to be serious and he is likely to be released for further questioning.
A 17-year- old suspect had told police that he and Lil Grumbs were in Le Repentir Cemetery when Lil Grumbs attacked the 68-year-old Margaret Dawson as she was heading to work.
The teen alleged that Lil Grumbs stripped the security guard of her gold rings and other valuables. However, the teen alleged that he fled when he saw his acquaintance dragging the Professional Guard Service employee further into the cemetery.

