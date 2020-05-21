Mingo altered Grove Primary School votes in favour of coalition – SOR, SOP reveal

By Kemol King

As the National Recount continues, yet another ballot box has been completed and verified to carry figures different from the tabulation of Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo.

Kaieteur News’ analysis now covers 21 ballot boxes, showing that Mingo’s tabulation subtracted 331 votes from PPP/C, and added 978 votes to APNU+AFC. This amounts to a total variance of 1,309 votes from the corresponding statements of poll, for those 21 boxes.

For ballot box #4159, the statement of poll showed 97 votes for PPP/C, and 65 votes for APNU+AFC. Mingo’s tabulation added 40 votes to APNU+AFC, increasing the count to 105. The statement of recount showed the same result as the statement of poll. Ballot box #4159 came from Grove Primary School, Grove, and adds to a string of boxes all coming from the East Bank of Demerara, which were clearly manipulated in the Region Four Tabulation.GATHER THE EVIDENCE, FOCUS ON THE RECOUNT

Kaieteur News spoke to two Commissioners from GECOM yesterday, at the National Recount Media Centre, on the Mingo matter.Both Commissioners Sase Gunraj and Vincent Alexander expressed the view that the recount is the focus at this point, and that anything else would have to be dealt with when it is over.Gunraj said, speaking as a lawyer, that his preference is to wait until the entire body of evidence has been gathered before any action is taken.Speaking to questions of criminal fraud, Alexander said that matters which require prosecution, where the electoral process is concerned, would be referred to the police, as GECOM does not have its own

prosecutorial arm. Alexander said that he doesn’t know whether there is explicit legislation which expressly prohibits altering of election results, but figures there would be a provision which relates. He noted that GECOM has not yet discussed the Mingo matter, as the recount is the focus. Other matters, he said, will come after that.