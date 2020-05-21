Justice Singh doesn’t think it’s GECOM’s role to probe claims of anomalies – Commissioner Gunraj

Latest update May 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Commissioner Gunraj yesterday said that Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh has expressed the view that it is not the role of GECOM to investigate the veracity of the anomalies claimed in the recount observation statements.According to Gunraj, the Chair said that what is important is the numbers.
May 21, 2020West Indies beat Zimbabwe at home in both games in their first series in 2013 before losing to India 2-nil and 2-nil to New Zealand in away series to finish a year which had begun promisingly for the...
