Justice Singh doesn’t think it’s GECOM’s role to probe claims of anomalies – Commissioner Gunraj

Commissioner Gunraj yesterday said that Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh has expressed the view that it is not the role of GECOM to investigate the veracity of the anomalies claimed in the recount observation statements.

According to Gunraj, the Chair said that what is important is the numbers.The coalition has been raising what it says are anomalies, since the recount began, and has changed its tone on the credibility of the elections.It now argues that it is highly questionable. Its representatives have opined that GECOM must take on the responsibility of investigating the claims.But the Opposition is of the view that this is just a delaying tactic from the governing coalition.Though the Commission has not officially decided whether it will investigate the many anomalies the coalition claims the recount process is unearthing, the Chair’s view on this matter is pivotal, as she is the tie-breaking vote on a divided Commission.Public Relations Officer of GECOM, Yolanda Ward yesterday confirmed that no decision has been made yet by the Commission on this matter and that there is no timeline set for such a decision. She said though, that discussions on the issue are active, at the level of the Commission.The Government-nominated Commissioner, Vincent Alexander had said that the Secretariat is actively summing up a report of all of the observation statements for the completed districts, Regions One and Two. He and Commissioner Desmond Trotman have opined that GECOM should probe the claims. But Gunraj, an Opposition nominated Commissioner, shares the reported view of the Chair, that what is important is the numbers.While the coalition has claimed that the anomalies it says are coming out of the process could question the credibility of the elections, it has shied away from producing verifiable evidence to support its claims.PNC Executive, Aubrey Norton has said that, in politics, the party has to do everything strategically. He had once claimed that the party has signed affidavits from persons claiming that the PPP paid them to vote in the party’s favour, but would not show the press the evidence. He had said that it is not in the party’s interest to put out all of its evidence yet, and that the party would do so at a strategic time.PPP Executive, Anil Nandlall scoffed at Norton’s comments, arguing that if Norton really did have such evidence, Congress Place would have spared no time releasing them. The PPP has accused the coalition of trying to tank the credibility of the process, to effect an annulment of elections.