Irfaan Ali shies away from commitment to inclusive executive governance – Focused for now on recount

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Irfaan Ali yesterday refused to define his party’s position on inclusive governance.

Ali avoided in particular any endorsement of any structure of government where other parties are allowed to executively govern in a PPP-led government.

He also did not entertain too much discussion on the matter, stating “Right now, we are focused on the recount.”

His comments, made at the National Recount Media Centre yesterday, come at a time when calls have increased for inclusive and shared governance, as the country appears more divided than ever, due to the protracted electoral process.

The PPP Presidential candidate alluded to greater placement of decision-making and oversight into bi-partisan parliamentary committees, but when asked whether his notion of inclusive governance would include letting other parties into executive government, Ali said “Focus must not be on form. Focus must be on outcome.”

Asked again if a PPP government would allow another party to be part of the executive government, Ali only offered that other parties, among civil society and private sector stakeholders, would be allowed to participate with “ideas”.

“We will allow ideas,” he said.

“The future of our people must be one that is inclusive of ideas, must be one that is participatory, must be one that brings people together and not push people apart. As we get past this hurdle [the recount], definitely, you will see a governance system that includes various stakeholders in the development process and in advancing our country.”

During his most recent press conference, PPP Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo had briefly addressed the proposals for inclusive governance, saying that the focus now should be on the recount. Jagdeo had said that, though he acknowledges that the future warrants more inclusionary governance, the new government should be sworn in, “then we can talk.”

One notable example of inclusive governance in Guyana’s history involves Jagdeo himself, who, when elected to the Presidency in 2001, appointed The United Force (TUF)’s Manzoor Nadir as Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

The Constitution allows a President to appoint Ministers and Vice Presidents who are elected members of the National Assembly. It also allows the President to appoint persons who are not elected members of the National Assembly, up to four, once those individuals are qualified to be elected members of the National Assembly.