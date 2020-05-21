Group highlights dire situation of over 200 Guyanese stranded in the US, Caribbean

– appeals made to National Covid-19 Taskforce

The recent green light by the National Covid-19 Taskforce (NCTF) to allow several Guyanese stuck overseas to travel home is stirring optimism among over 200 citizens stranded in the United States and the Caribbean.

The citizens are now hopeful that they too will be allowed to return soon.

The stranded Guyanese have since formed a group, collectively lobbying to the NCTF to get approval to be re-united with their families.

However, while permission was given for foreigners in Guyana to return to their countries, as well as initiation of repatriation flights for Guyanese in the Caribbean, multiple requests for the return of Guyanese stranded in Miami, Washington and New York, have all been rejected.

Dr. Bibi Hussain, a surgical resident seconded to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC) is currently among nationals stuck in the US.

Dr. Patrick Lindo, Dr. Latchmi Nandalall , Kimmey Buchoon ,Mohamed Hussain, Saiyad Hussain, Devika Lall , Kelvin Sitaram , Azim Abrahim , Hansranie Abrahim , Rehana Abrahim, Kairav Arshad Khatoon and Vaneeta Ajodhea are also listed among a group that has been leading efforts to get persons home.

Speaking to Kaieteur News, Dr. Hussain said that she has been in constant contact with the Guyana Consul in Miami and with the NCTF.

She said she has written to the task force four times appealing to them about the dire situation. In her fifth letter, Dr. Hussein pleaded with taskforce again, outlining the difficulty that fellow Guyanese stuck in the US and Caribbean have been forced to endure.

She noted: “There are persons who have now become financially paralyzed as a result of being compelled to live in a foreign land, with no source of income since we cannot legally work here, and hence are on the brink of starvation.

“Some persons are left with no other option but to solicit financial aid from family and friends, most of whom are also facing intolerable levels of economic hardship due to COVID 19.

“Majority of persons are also seeking accommodation at relatives and friends, and this is becoming extremely uncomfortable with such an extended period of time.

“Due to the continuous extension of border restrictions, some persons have either overstayed their permitted time with a few who now have expired visas and are impelled to be illegal in the United States, since most persons cannot afford to apply for extension of their visas.”

Further,Dr. Hussain noted that her group includes students, doctors, engineers and pregnant women, who merely came for vacation or on business trips, and with all intentions to return home within one month or less.

Two individuals have also indicated that their pregnant wives are alone in Guyana and urgently need their support.

“We are all worried about our families that desperately need us to return home,” she added.

Added to this, the doctor said there are citizens who need medical attention from their health care providers in Guyana. Some are left without prescription medications for chronic illnesses, since they do not have health insurance in the United States.

According to her, since many of them are the sole breadwinners of their home and are now at risk of losing their jobs in Guyana, the fear of being forced into bankruptcy has crept in.

“Experts have emphasized the importance of mental health and the catastrophic influence that this pandemic will imprint on everyone. Indeed this virus has brought the world to its knees, crippling us economically, socially and mentally.

The isolation, fear and uncertainty that we are inflicted with has left us in a despairing state of mind ….It is indeed a difficult and stressful time for everyone worldwide as we are battling a global crisis, with additional frustration for us who are stranded in foreign countries with uncertainty regarding our safe return home.

“We are therefore pleading with our leaders to allow us to return to our beloved country, easing this mental burden that has been bestowed upon us.”

Hussain said that the approval for the return of various groups of citizens stranded in Caribbean countries has given them renewed hope that they may soon be allowed to reunite with their loved ones.

She noted that the group is willing to comply with the strict travelling requirements of NCTF.

According to Hussain, the NCTF has outlined the requirements that must be met for repatriation flights.

“Guyana‘s Consul in Miami, Mr Ramzan Ali, has indicated that he can arrange to have COVID 19 tests done at a cost that we will bear. The consul will also help organise a flight with Eastern Airlines, only for citizens of Guyana, again at a cost to us. We just need approval,” she added.