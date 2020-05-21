GECOM to pay Elections Day workers in two weeks

Persons who were contracted to provide meals and transportation for Guyana Elections Commission staffers on elections day will receive their payments in two weeks’ time.

This assurance was given by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward of the Guyana Elections Commissions (GECOM) yesterday afternoon.

Ward said that the reason for the long delay has to do with wrongly written contracts.

She explained that contracts sent in from the various districts contained multiple errors. As a result the GECOM Administration and Finance Department had to resend the contracts to be corrected.

This announcement comes after two contracted persons, expressed frustration over not being paid for two months.

Arvinda Singh of Goed Fortuin, said that he was promised $65000 to transport workers, ballot boxes and meals to polling stations. The man said that he was told that payments will be made two weeks after the March 2 polling day. However, Singh two weeks turned into two months without him being paid..

Yolanda Hercules , who provided meals for polling day staffs at Enterprise, East Coast Demerara said that she had catered for elections before but has never waited this long to receive payment. She added that the current lockdown had caused her employer to send her home. Being a single mom of two kids, she told reporters that she is desperately in need of the extra cash to “make ends meet” until she is recalled to work.

Responding, a GECOM Region Three District Supervisor related that no specific timeline was given as to when payments would be made. But he did admit that this has been that GECOM took to pay its contracted workers.