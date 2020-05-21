ExxonMobil Guyana Names New President

Latest update May 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
ExxonMobil Guyana disclosed yesterday via a statement to the media that its current President, Rod Henson, will be leaving Guyana in the coming months to take up a new
position as Vice President of Wells for its parent company, ExxonMobil, in Huston, Texas. There, he will be responsible for all of the company’s drilling activities around the world.
Henson, who was assigned to Guyana in 2017, will be replaced by Alistair Routledge, the current President and General Manager for ExxonMobil Qatar Limited.
During Henson’s tenure, he presided over a number of important operational milestones, including the production of Guyana’s first oil in December 2019.
May 21, 2020West Indies beat Zimbabwe at home in both games in their first series in 2013 before losing to India 2-nil and 2-nil to New Zealand in away series to finish a year which had begun promisingly for the...
May 21, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
When I typed my satirical, funny, comical, fictional piece last Tuesday, I never would have believed the reaction I received... more
Success in life, in great measure depends upon winning. Whether it is in education, sport, business or politics. One thing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]