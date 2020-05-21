Latest update May 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

ExxonMobil Guyana Names New President

ExxonMobil Guyana disclosed yesterday via a statement to the media that its current President, Rod Henson, will be leaving Guyana in the coming months to take up a new

Alistair Routledge, current President and General Manager for ExxonMobil Qatar Limited

position as Vice President of Wells for its parent company, ExxonMobil, in Huston, Texas. There, he will be responsible for all of the company’s drilling activities around the world.

Henson, who was assigned to Guyana in 2017, will be replaced by Alistair Routledge, the current President and General Manager for ExxonMobil Qatar Limited.
During Henson’s tenure, he presided over a number of important operational milestones, including the production of Guyana’s first oil in December 2019.

