Ethnic Relations probes Facebook rant, complaint against furniture store

Latest update May 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), has launched a probe into a Facebook video posted over the weekend that it says is laced with racially insensitive remarks towards another ethnicity.
“The Commission is particularly concerned that the post can contribute to unnecessary tension rising in the society,” a statement said yesterday.
In the video, the woman is seen rocking in a hammock and berating a woman.
The commission also said it is investigating another complaint where a female activist complained that she was profiled while making purchases at a furniture store.
“The ERC Investigations Unit is also looking into a recent incident…involving alleged racial profiling of a customer.The ERC is reminding citizens to desist entirely from making racially motivated remarks which can incite others.”
In fact, the Commission said, it wishes to point out that persons can be prosecuted for offences under the Racial Hostility and Representation of the People Acts, as well as the country’s Cyber Crime Laws.”
The body said it will continue to monitor Facebook and the various social media platforms.
“The body is pleading to all Guyanese to exercise tolerance and respect for each other throughout their daily lives.”
