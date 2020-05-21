Latest update May 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Citizens can now apply to Govt. for COVID-19 public assistance

The Government of Guyana yesterday launched a data collection mechanism, which is aimed at identifying and providing tangible support for vulnerable households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its emergency measures.

Government has announced measures where persons requiring assistance can now apply.

With the country on a partial lockdown since March and the borders and airports closed, there have been growing calls for assistance.
”The initiative is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the National COVID-19 Task Force Executive Secretariat, Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Ministry of Social Protection (MOSP), Ministry of Communities and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs,” a government statement said yesterday.
It would come after the country’s premier emergency response relief agency, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) suspended it hampers sharing after concerns were raised as to who were benefitting.
The Task Force has been working with the National Data Management Authority to compile a list of vulnerable persons in the various regions.
According to the government release, persons who are in dire need of assistance or are most vulnerable during this period are asked to apply.
“Assistance will be given on a needs basis, thereby ensuring that the most affected persons are reached and supported. The identification will be done through two means, that is, an online and manual application process, which will cater for households without telephone and internet access.
The online process will commence today, May 20, 2020 and the manual submission is scheduled to begin by May 27, 2020.”
It was disclosed that application forms can be downloaded from the MOSP’s website at https://mosp.gov.gy/ or https://government.gy/eform/241.
Eligible applicants must submit the completed application forms online as well as the required supporting documentation.
According to the government, only individuals/households who meet at least one of the following criteria will qualify for consideration:
-Individuals/Households currently benefiting from Public Assistance provided by the MOSP.
-Individuals/Households who applied for Public Assistance and are awaiting a response from the MOSP.
-Individuals/Households who suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19.
-Households headed by senior citizens or persons with disabilities.
The Ministry of Social Protection said it will release additional information, including telephone numbers for citizens who qualify to call, at a later date.

 

New 2019