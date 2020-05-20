Latest update May 20th, 2020 12:51 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

We cannot rid ourselves of corruption until we rid ourselves of political patronage

May 20, 2020 Letters 0

Dear Editor,

I have examined politics in Guyana and notice corruption is rampant regardless of which party is in government. Politicians who have serious allegations of corruption often have a huge margin of victory in election following the scandal. I formulated a hypothesis that it is because of political patronage and not based on the politician’s performance for national development.

I have seen a list of over a hundred voters who get regular payment from a particular politician. I also received information of a politician who was paying the rent of a voter. So it does not matter what politicians do to the nation as long as they patronize their voters, they will win elections.

As a country, Guyana must address political patronage or corruption will remain rampant. We either have a social safety net for the poor or create employment for the lower socioeconomic population. It is not that politicians who are successful in electoral politics are doing an awesome job but that they are good at political patronage of their political constituent. People who vote for politician who are known to be corrupt are accomplices, although circumstances might encourage it.

Yours truly,
Brian E Plummer

More in this category

Sports

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

May 20, 2020

Former President of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron has threatened to sue the board if he is not given a fair chance to respond to Pannell Kerr Foster (PKF) audit report before it is being...
Read More
Correction

Correction

May 20, 2020

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test player in 2014 As West Indies won its 500thTest in St Lucia

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test...

May 20, 2020

FIBA on path for return to international competition

FIBA on path for return to international...

May 20, 2020

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief Grateful for previous assistance, hopeful for more

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief...

May 20, 2020

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising Sports Personalities – DoS Jones

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising...

May 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019