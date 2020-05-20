US donates $3M worth of supplies to CDC

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on yesterday received a donation of several items from the government of the United States of America and the US military.

According to a Department of Public Information release, the donation, which consisted of sanitisation, personal care and hygiene items as well as baby supplies, totalled approximately $3M (US$15,000).

During the simple handing over ceremony, Director-General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig thanked the US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann Lynch for the timely supplies which will be used at quarantine and isolation facilities around the country.

“There are quarantine and isolation facilities not only in Georgetown but you also have on the East Bank of Demerara and in the various regions. So, these items will be used by persons in those facilities to make their stay there as comfortable as possible,” he stated.

The US Ambassador, in an invited commented, expressed satisfaction to be a part of the exercise. She remarked that COVID-19 does not “see borders and does not see different peoples” adding that the supplies will aid in bringing relief.

As Guyana continues to battle the novel coronavirus locally, several agencies and private entities have given their support towards the cause.

The CDC, moreover, welcomes donations towards this initiative – food supplies, personal care and sanitation supplies, or financing. Items can be sent to CDC’s headquarters, Thomas Road, Thomas Lands daily between 09:00 hours and 15:00hours.

Also funds can be deposited to the Commission’s Republic Bank account number 962356519938, the DPI report release added.