Twist in murder of female guard in cemetery… Teenage boys now prime suspects

– found with slain woman’s gold rings, cell phone

The investigation into the brutal murder of 68-year-old Margaret Dawson of 158 Curtis Street Albouystown took an unexpected turn yesterday, with the arrest of two teenage boys who were found with the victims’ belongings.

Police sources confirmed that they have detained the two teenage boys, one of whom is from Albouystown, while the other is from La Penitence.

While stopping short of stating that the suspects had confessed, a source said that “they are providing us with valuable information” pertaining to the murder.

At present, they are the prime suspects. Detectives are reportedly still trying to ascertain how the taxi driver, whose vehicle was found in the cemetery, may be linked to the case.

Initial reports suggested that a taxi driver was the prime suspect after residents told police that his car was seen traversing the area on Sunday Night.

It is believed that the slain woman might have hired the man to take her to work on the night she was killed.

But things unfolded differently yesterday after one of Dawson’s gold rings was found on one of the teens.

Sources claimed that after being taken into custody one of the teens revealed that he had bought the ring from a friend living in the Albouystown area. Police then went down to the friend’s home and carried out a search. During the search, ranks recovered the remaining gold rings belonging to the dead woman along with her cell phone, ID card and Bank Card. Also found tucked away in the friend’s bedroom was a soiled white vest with blood stains.

Dawson’s body was discovered battered, half-naked and sprawled in a clump of bushes at the Le Repentir Cemetery early Monday morning.