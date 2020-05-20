St. Kitts elections next month might be resolved before ours

Latest update May 20th, 2020 12:52 AM
Dear Editor
Sister CARICOM nation, St. Kitts, heads to the polls on June 5 2020 (KN May 19). Their new government might be installed long before ours ever is.
Yours truly,
Shamshun Mohamed
May 20, 2020Former President of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron has threatened to sue the board if he is not given a fair chance to respond to Pannell Kerr Foster (PKF) audit report before it is being...
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 19, 2020
Here are the words of President Granger: “The parties are near equal…by formula — as has been laid out by my... more
It is mind boggling that the country is in the midst of its deadliest health crisis and yet the ruling Coalition is pussyfooting... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]