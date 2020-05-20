Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief Grateful for previous assistance, hopeful for more

Latest update May 20th, 2020 12:52 AM
The Guyana Boxing Association and Seon Bristol of Bris O Promotions are examining more ways in which they can collaborate to help cushion the economic effect of Covid19 on the local boxing fraternity.
Just over a week ago they combined to provide food hampers to boxers, referees, judges and coaches. Bristol who resides in New York stated that he will be exploring the possibility of supplying another set of hampers in the near future.
He however insisted that this venture will become a reality if there is support from persons and businesses both Guyana and the USA.
Bristol and GBA president Steve Ninvalle extended gratitude to: Bounty Farm, Ivan and Pamela Evelyn, Dwayne Chase, Associated Packers, Reverend and Chaplain Dr. Orin Lewis, Randolph Lewis, Deborah and Vanessa Bristol, Daphne Hoppie, Lynette Philadelphia, Orin Van Rossum and Green Path Foundation and Alford McDonald among others for assisting in making the first set of hampers available.
