Region 10 COVID-19 isolation and quarantine facilities ready to accommodate – RHEC Head

Members of the Regional Health and Emergency Committee (RHEC) of Region 10 recently toured COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facilities in the region, and, upon completion, Head of the Committee, Orrin Gordon, announced they are ready to begin accommodating persons.

Among those touring the facilities with Mr. Gordon were Regional Health Officer, Dr. Pansy Armstrong; Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Maylene Stephen; Regional Chairman, Renis Morian; President of the Linden Chamber of Commerce, Victor Fernandes; Acting Regional Education Officer, Sonia Fraser-Pearce; Regional Labour Officer, Eleze Benjamin-Hall; the contractor and a number of doctors and other medical personnel.

The tour was intended to ascertain whether works were completed on the facilities in accordance with specifications/requirements set out by the Ministry of Public Health.

Following the meeting, members of the Committee agreed that they are pleased and satisfied that persons who would have to be accommodated in the buildings will find that the places are comfortable and create an acceptable environment.

Gordon revealed that each room will have a fan and radio, while the building will have access to Wi-Fi and a library thus ensuring that persons can be in a fairly comfortable environment. He said, too, that while a number of pillows and linen were procured, there is need for more and these will be soon be purchased.

Additionally, he said that the buildings will be given another coat of paint to improve their appearance. “It certainly isn’t going to be their home but at least it will allow them to feel somewhat homely as we want to ensure that they are comfortable,” said

Gordon.

With the diligent efforts by the region to put in place quarantine and isolation facilities, Gordon noted that it is expected that it will be in the limelight. As such, he said that the performance of those required to offer services at the facilities must be of a high standard. He is however optimistic that this will be attainable since persons, who will deliver service there, were rigorously screened. “We established clear criteria of those who we are looking for as we must ensure that those selected can perform their work unimpeded,” he said.

He said that the condition of the facilities and the quality of meals offered must remain at the highest standard. He also underscored that every effort will be made to ensure that persons accommodated will benefit from a balance diet.

Gordon said that while there are plans to increase both the quarantine and isolation facilities, the region’s current ability to accommodate will be limited owing to some financial challenges. He, however, said that while there were some delays during the initial stages, measures have since been put in place to address these.

Moreover, the RHEC Head assured that the RDC and other stakeholders stand united in the fight to ensure that COVID-19 is addressed aggressively. “I have written the Permanent Secretaries and Ministers of both the Ministry of Social Protection and

Public Health more than once because these officers should be playing a part…Unfortunately, we are not getting the kind of assistance and cooperation from them,” he said.

Gordon said he is therefore appreciative of those groups and individuals, both locally and in the diaspora, who have reached and stretched out their benevolent hands to these shores.

The quarantine facility in the Region is at the Linden Foundation Secondary school dorms, while the isolation facility is part of the Wismar Hospital. Gordon said that the quarantine facility will accommodate 40 persons while the isolation facility is being equipped to accommodate 13 for now.

“I am hoping that the numbers would always be small as I hope that we don’t ever have a situation where we have to secure more beds and space. As such, I trust that residents would use this information to ensure that they comply and adhere to all guidelines and to remain safe,” he added.

Currently, all of the region’s cases are being housed at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara. The Region has recorded nine cases thus far with one death and one recovery.