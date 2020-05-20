Mr. Subhan is still a serving member of the Ethnic Relations Commission

Latest update May 20th, 2020 12:51 AM
Dear Editor,
I refer to an article from the above-captioned date of your newspaper with the caption: “More Awareness Can Help Eliminate COVID-19 Stigmatization-Neaz Subhan”.
The aforementioned article claims that Mr. Neaz Subhan is a former member of the Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC). Mr. Subhan is actually one of ten Commissioners presently serving on the ERC since it was reactivated in 2018. A new board of ten Commissioners was sworn in by President David Granger in February, 2018 and Mr. Subhan was among those who took office.
Kindly make the necessary correction for your readers.
Thank you.
Kind regards,
Shiv Nandalall
Public Relations Officer
Ethnic Relations Commission
Editor’s Note. We regret the error.
