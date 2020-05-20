Ministry predicts possible July date for NGSA

Latest update May 20th, 2020 12:51 AM
The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) is expected to be held within the next two months. This disclosure was made by Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry.
According to a release from government, the Minister explained that ample time will be given to parents and students to prepare, and urged parents to work along with their children.
“The technical officers are working on that… they’re planning to roll it out and to get the students to write that examination [soon],” Minister Henry said.
The NSGA was originally set for April 8 and 9 but was postponed amid concerns about COVID-19.
The Minister said that in light of the curfew and other measures put in place by President David Granger and the National COVID-19 Taskforce, schools will not re-open before June 3.
Minister Henry noted that her office recognises the importance of the exam and is working to ensure that no child is disenfranchised.
“The Ministry would have to get the blessings of the National Task Force and the Ministry of Public Health when the plan is finalised,” she stated.
The Education Ministry said it will be providing continued academic learning online via social media platforms along with more traditional media, such as television and radio.
Persons can visit the Ministry’s website (https://www.education.gov.gy/web/) to access NGSA Practice Test Papers in the four core areas.
The Guyana Learning Channel (Channel 42/Cable 29) is also providing several programmes for Primary School students from 09:00hrs – 12:00hrs
