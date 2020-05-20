Miner charged with murder of Angoy’s Avenue man

A man, who was recently arrested by police in Region 8, Mahdia, yesterday made his first court appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge of murder.

Donald Shariff, 29, a miner of Lot 11 Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh where he was charged with the capital offence committed on Keron Nicholson of Angoy’s Avenue.

The charge read that the accused, between Monday May 8 and Tuesday May 17 at Patrick’s Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, murdered Nicholson. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until the June 25, 2020 where disclosures are expected to be made.

Police from Region 8 Mahdia acting on information had ventured to Stone Creek Backdam, Mahdia, Region 8 and arrested Shariff.

Initial reports by this publication had detailed that Nicholson and Shariff were engaged in a heated argument at Angoy’s Avenue before a scuffle ensued. Shariff reportedly dealt Nicholson several blows and stabs about his body until he collapsed. Relatives, who were nearby, rushed to Nicholson’s aid and rushed him to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition.

However, due to the extent of his injuries, he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed 10 days later. Shariff had escaped and a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest.