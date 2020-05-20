Justice Singh doesn’t think it’s GECOM’s role to probe claims of anomalies – Gunraj

Commissioner Gunraj today said that Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh has expressed the view that it is not the role of GECOM to investigate the veracity of the anomalies claimed in the recount observation statements.

Gunraj explained that the Chair said that what is important is the numbers.

Though the Commission has not officially decided whether it will investigate the many anomalies the coalition claims the recount process is unearthing, the Chair’s view on this matter is pivotal, as she is the tie-breaking vote on a divided Commission.

The Government nominated Commissioner, Vincent Alexander had said that the Secretariat is actively summing up a report of all of the observation statements for the completed districts, Regions One and Two. He and Commissioner Desmond Trotman have opined that GECOM should probe the claims. But Gunraj, an Opposition nominated Commissioner shares the reported view of the Chair, that what is important is the numbers.

The coalition has claimed that the anomalies it says are coming out of the process could question the credibility of the elections, though it has shied away from producing verifiable evidence to support its claims. The PPP has accused the coalition of trying to annul elections it knows it has lost.