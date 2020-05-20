Irfaan Ali shies away from commitment to inclusive executive governance – Focused for now on recount

Latest update May 20th, 2020 4:46 PM
Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Irfaan Ali yesterday refused to define his party’s position on inclusive governance.
Ali avoided in particularly any endorsement of any structure of government where other parties are allowed to executively govern in a PPP-led government.
His comments, made at the National Recount Media Centre earlier today, come at a time when calls have increased for inclusive and shared governance, as the country appears more divided than ever, due to the protracted electoral process.
The PPP Presidential candidate alluded to greater placement of decision-making and oversight into bi-partisan parliamentary committees but when asked whether his notion of inclusive governance would include letting other parties into executive government, Ali said “Focus must not be on form. Focus must be on outcome.”
Asked to elaborate, he stated that, “Right now, we are focused on the recount.” Asked again if a PPP government would allow another party to be part of the executive government, Ali only offered that other parties, among civil society and private sector stakeholders, would be allowed to participate with “ideas”.
During his most recent press conference, PPP Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo had briefly addressed the proposals for inclusive governance, saying that the focus now should be on the recount. Jagdeo had said that, though he acknowledges that the future warrants more inclusionary governance, the new government should be sworn in, “then we can talk.”
