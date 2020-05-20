Latest update May 20th, 2020 4:46 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Irfaan Ali shies away from commitment to inclusive executive governance – Focused for now on recount

May 20, 2020 News 0

PPP Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Irfaan Ali yesterday refused to define his party’s position on inclusive governance.

Ali avoided in particularly any endorsement of any structure of government where other parties are allowed to executively govern in a PPP-led government.

His comments, made at the National Recount Media Centre earlier today, come at a time when calls have increased for inclusive and shared governance, as the country appears more divided than ever, due to the protracted electoral process.

The PPP Presidential candidate alluded to greater placement of decision-making and oversight into bi-partisan parliamentary committees but when asked whether his notion of inclusive governance would include letting other parties into executive government, Ali said “Focus must not be on form. Focus must be on outcome.”

Asked to elaborate, he stated that, “Right now, we are focused on the recount.” Asked again if a PPP government would allow another party to be part of the executive government, Ali only offered that other parties, among civil society and private sector stakeholders, would be allowed to participate with “ideas”.

During his most recent press conference, PPP Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo had briefly addressed the proposals for inclusive governance, saying that the focus now should be on the recount. Jagdeo had said that, though he acknowledges that the future warrants more inclusionary governance, the new government should be sworn in, “then we can talk.”

More in this category

Sports

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

May 20, 2020

  Former President of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron has threatened to sue the board if he is not given a fair chance to respond to Pannell Kerr Foster (PKF) audit report before it...
Read More
Correction

Correction

May 20, 2020

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test player in 2014 As West Indies won its 500thTest in St Lucia

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test...

May 20, 2020

FIBA on path for return to international competition

FIBA on path for return to international...

May 20, 2020

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief Grateful for previous assistance, hopeful for more

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief...

May 20, 2020

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising Sports Personalities – DoS Jones

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising...

May 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019