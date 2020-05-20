FIBA on path for return to international competition

General Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Patrick Haynes, shared with the media yesterday via email that the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) FIBA, has established a special Medical Advisory Group (MAG) to review the latest scientific knowledge regarding Covid-19 and to advise on the return of international basketball competitions.

The MAG includes the Chair and Deputy Chair of the FIBA Medical Commission, the NBA Director of Sports Medicine; the Senior Advisor to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Executive Director; a University of Melbourne Professor of Medicine specialised in immunology and vaccine research; and, as observer, the IOC Medical Director.

Considering the number of requests for information and consultation that FIBA have received, the MAG has met twice so far and is currently preparing a set of FIBA Guidelines to National Federations on return to play as well as a basketball-specific Risk Assessment Tools which will be issued following the extraordinary Medical Commission meeting next week.

In the meantime, FIBA is urging the respective Federations to follow WHO directives, including the Mass Gathering Guidelines.

Haynes, who also sits on the FIBA 3×3 council, also revealed that the FIBA Americas Zone Board conducted a meeting last Friday via video conference to address the impact of the current pandemic and the recent adjustments of the Global Competitions in the FIBA Americas Competition Calendar.

Key decisions regarding adjustment to FIBA Americas calendar were presented and approved by the Zone Board with the FIBA men’s AmeriCup 2021 being rescheduled to be played between September 2nd and September 11th, 2022, while the women’s AmeriCup 2021 will bounce from June 20-27, 2021.