Latest update May 20th, 2020 12:52 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

FIBA on path for return to international competition

May 20, 2020 Sports 0

General Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Patrick Haynes, shared with the media yesterday via email that the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) FIBA, has established a special Medical Advisory Group (MAG) to review the latest scientific knowledge regarding Covid-19 and to advise on the return of international basketball competitions.

FIBA has established a medical advisory committee for the return to international competition.

The MAG includes the Chair and Deputy Chair of the FIBA Medical Commission, the NBA Director of Sports Medicine; the Senior Advisor to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Executive Director; a University of Melbourne Professor of Medicine specialised in immunology and vaccine research; and, as observer, the IOC Medical Director.
Considering the number of requests for information and consultation that FIBA have received, the MAG has met twice so far and is currently preparing a set of FIBA Guidelines to National Federations on return to play as well as a basketball-specific Risk Assessment Tools which will be issued following the extraordinary Medical Commission meeting next week.
In the meantime, FIBA is urging the respective Federations to follow WHO directives, including the Mass Gathering Guidelines.
Haynes, who also sits on the FIBA 3×3 council, also revealed that the FIBA Americas Zone Board conducted a meeting last Friday via video conference to address the impact of the current pandemic and the recent adjustments of the Global Competitions in the FIBA Americas Competition Calendar.
Key decisions regarding adjustment to FIBA Americas calendar were presented and approved by the Zone Board with the FIBA men’s AmeriCup 2021 being rescheduled to be played between September 2nd and September 11th, 2022, while the women’s AmeriCup 2021 will bounce from June 20-27, 2021.

More in this category

Sports

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

May 20, 2020

Former President of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron has threatened to sue the board if he is not given a fair chance to respond to Pannell Kerr Foster (PKF) audit report before it is being...
Read More
Correction

Correction

May 20, 2020

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test player in 2014 As West Indies won its 500thTest in St Lucia

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test...

May 20, 2020

FIBA on path for return to international competition

FIBA on path for return to international...

May 20, 2020

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief Grateful for previous assistance, hopeful for more

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief...

May 20, 2020

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising Sports Personalities – DoS Jones

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising...

May 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019