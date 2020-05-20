Death of miner… Businessman claims he shot teen in his yard, eyewitnesses say victim was on road

The businessman, who shot and killed a 17-year-old miner last Sunday at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven, is alleging that he opened fire after seeing the teen in his compound.

But eyewitnesses have said that the young man was walking on a roadway when he was shot.

Police are to seek legal advice today about the incident.

Dane Jerrick of Lot 1 ‘A’ Ann’s Grove, East Cost Demerara, was allegedly slain at around 03:30 hrs during a confrontation with a 42-year-old businessman. Police said that Jerrick was shot in the lower back.

The incident allegedly occurred near the businessman’s premises.

A police official told Kaieteur News that the businessman claimed that his son had alerted him that someone was in the family’s yard.

The businessman alleged that he went to investigate and saw Jerrick on the premises. He allegedly discharged “three of four rounds” at the fleeing youth.

However, individuals who claimed to have been present alleged that Jerrick was walking on road when the businessman discharged several rounds at him.

The businessman remains in custody and his licensed firearm has been confiscated.