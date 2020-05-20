De Cold-N-Ation object to dem own people

De HAP-New+Hay-Eff-Cee object to 24 voters at polling station in District 5.

Dem seh de 24 voters dead.

It tun out dat de Pee-Pee-Pee-C only get 3 votes at dat polling station. So it gat to be dat dem dead people vote fuh de HAP-New+Hay-Eff-See.

Dem boys disappointed in Rum-jattan and Nah-Ga-Much-Fuh-Do. Dem boys expect better from dem two. But from day one when dem get in, dem mouth seize up and dem eyes shut tight.

Dem used to criticize dat scamp Jagdeo and de Pee-Pee-Pee-C fuh dem wrang tings wha dem do.

But de Cold-N-Ation tun out to be wuss. Dem out do, in 5 years, wha de Pee-Pee-Pee-C do fuh 23 years.

De number of scandals too much fuh dem boys count.

But dem boys remember de Sussex Street Bond scandal, de drugs purchase scandal, de ventilators’ scandal, de exercise books scandal, de fuel license scandal, de new bridge scandal, de containers with steel scandal, de Bai Shan Lin scandal, de D’Urban Park Scandal, de oil contract scandal, de video scandal, de signing bonus scandal and de Mudflats scandal.

Dem boys seh is sheer scandal go on and dem Hay-Eff-See nah complain.

It gat to be dat some of dem on de gravy train or some ah dem hand done deh in de cookie jar.

Dem start out pon de wrang foot and now dem nah gat legs fuh stand on.

Dem receive a threatening letter from ah con-tractor. And dem pay de man mo dan one billion dollar… all because of a letter.

Dem boys seh dem nah gat to beg fuh help fuh fight COVID-19 if all dat money was not given away because of one threatening letter.

Talk half and wait fuh de next objection, to buss annoda dutty laff.