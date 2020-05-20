COVID-19 cases mount to 125 — 51 persons tested in 24 hrs

Fifty-one persons were tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours with one test returning positive. This brings Guyana’s total confirmed cases to 125.

According to information released by the Department of Public Information (DPI), this was the disclosure of Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Director of Primary Health Care Services in the daily COVID-19 Update.

Of these 125 cases, it was reported that Guyana has recorded 10 deaths and 46 recoveries.

Since March a total of 1,269 persons have been tested with 1,144 testing negative.

Sixty-nine active cases remain in isolation at various facilities across Guyana while six others are in quarantine and three critical patients are housed in the COVID-19 ICU at the GPHC.

The virus has continued to spread to several communities along the coast and more recently, the Hinterland. Seven of the 10 Administrative Regions now have positive cases of the virus.

Central Georgetown continues to be the epicentre of the virus.

As of May 19, 2020, the World Health Organization has reported that globally, there are 4,735,622 confirmed cases with 316,289 deaths. In the Region of the Americas, the number of confirmed cases stands at 2,082,945 with 124,668 deaths.

According to DPI, the Public Health Ministry is reminding that there are necessary steps that must be adhered to by everyone. These include staying at home and only going out for essential services; maintaining physical distancing in public spaces; washing/sanitising hands before eating, touching your face and before engaging in activities with others and reaching out for medical attention when unwell or coming into contact with a positive case.