Latest update May 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Couple Coalition claimed was “out of country” was present and voted on elections day

May 20, 2020 News 0

By Shikema Dey

A married couple that the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) coalition claimed was out of the jurisdiction on Election Day is denying those claims.

The couple who was said to have migrated

Kaieteur News spoke to Shirley Nicholson who confirmed that she and her husband, Aubrey Augustus Nicholson, voted at a Sister’s Village Primary School polling station, and spent the rest of the day home with their grandchildren.
The APNU/AFC, since the commencement of the national recount, raised a string of allegations that persons who have supposedly migrated or were otherwise out of the jurisdiction appeared to have voted at the March 2, 2020 elections.
The party tasked with providing proof, submitted a list of five people, including the Nicholsons, to Workstation 3 of the National Recount. That list, signed by APNU/AFC agent, Yonette Obermuller, contained also included the supposed dates of departure of those voters, all from ballot box 6007.

The list submitted and signed by the coalition party agent

The list had what purported to be records of the couple both leaving Guyana on July 29, last year at 10 AM. Shirley Nicholson explained to Kaieteur News that she and her husband left Guyana’s shores on August 1, 2019 to visit her daughter who lives in Suriname. The couple returned to Guyana on August 29 and has been residing at their Sister’s Village family home ever since.
Mrs. Nicholson told Kaieteur News that she and her husband remain resident in Guyana and have not migrated. She says that she was in fact tending to her garden when this publication contacted her.

 

More in this category

Sports

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

May 20, 2020

Former President of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron has threatened to sue the board if he is not given a fair chance to respond to Pannell Kerr Foster (PKF) audit report before it is being...
Read More
Correction

Correction

May 20, 2020

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test player in 2014 As West Indies won its 500thTest in St Lucia

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test...

May 20, 2020

FIBA on path for return to international competition

FIBA on path for return to international...

May 20, 2020

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief Grateful for previous assistance, hopeful for more

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief...

May 20, 2020

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising Sports Personalities – DoS Jones

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising...

May 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019