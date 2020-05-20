Couple Coalition claimed was “out of country” was present and voted on elections day

By Shikema Dey

A married couple that the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) coalition claimed was out of the jurisdiction on Election Day is denying those claims.

Kaieteur News spoke to Shirley Nicholson who confirmed that she and her husband, Aubrey Augustus Nicholson, voted at a Sister’s Village Primary School polling station, and spent the rest of the day home with their grandchildren.

The APNU/AFC, since the commencement of the national recount, raised a string of allegations that persons who have supposedly migrated or were otherwise out of the jurisdiction appeared to have voted at the March 2, 2020 elections.

The party tasked with providing proof, submitted a list of five people, including the Nicholsons, to Workstation 3 of the National Recount. That list, signed by APNU/AFC agent, Yonette Obermuller, contained also included the supposed dates of departure of those voters, all from ballot box 6007.

The list had what purported to be records of the couple both leaving Guyana on July 29, last year at 10 AM. Shirley Nicholson explained to Kaieteur News that she and her husband left Guyana’s shores on August 1, 2019 to visit her daughter who lives in Suriname. The couple returned to Guyana on August 29 and has been residing at their Sister’s Village family home ever since.

Mrs. Nicholson told Kaieteur News that she and her husband remain resident in Guyana and have not migrated. She says that she was in fact tending to her garden when this publication contacted her.