Correction

Yesterday we carried a story from the BBC Sport – on Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi being arrested on suspicion of rape. In error the wrong photo was

used. We used the photo of Bartica sports awardee Calmeth Younge instead of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

We extend our sincere apologies to Mr. Younge for the mistake.

The correct photo of Hudson-Odoi, 19, who was arrested at the scene and has since been released from custody, is attached.