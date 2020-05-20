Cops on trail of suspects who strangled woman, dumped body in mining pit

Police yesterday continued their hunt for two suspects in the murder of 28-year-old Rosella Smith, whose body was found in a mining pit at Karrau Backdam, Mazaruni, last Friday.

Detectives are said to be looking for two men with whom the victim was seen in the company of, a day prior to her death.

One of the individuals, known only as ‘Black Boy’, reportedly resides in an East Coast Demerara community. The other suspect is known only as ‘Rocky.’

“We are getting assistance from ranks on the East Coast of Demerara and Georgetown to locate them,” an official said.

A postmortem, carried out on Monday, revealed that Smith was manually strangled and submerged in the water-filled pit in which she was found.

The victim is from Bamford Point, Bartica, Region Seven.

According to sources, Smith had visited her mother-in law’s home at Second Avenue, Bartica, at around 18:30 hrs last week Monday to see her children, aged nine, seven and five.

She reportedly left $3,000 and a snack for the children. It is believed she headed to Karrau Backdam, Mazaruni, shortly after and set up a camp in the mining area.

Persons reportedly saw her “chatting and laughing” with two men last Thursday.

According to reports, a 23-year-old miner was heading to a worksite at around 12:30 hrs last Friday and had called out to Smith while passing her camp.

He got no response and was continuing his journey when he spotted the woman’s body floating in an abandoned mining pit.