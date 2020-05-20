Coalition refuses to sign off Region 2 recount results

– Protests labelling total votes as “valid”

APNU/AFC Coalition tabulation agent Daniel Seeram has reportedly refused to place his signature on the final recount results for District Two.

The allegation made by Mark DeFrance, tabulation agent for A New And United Guyana (ANUG) was confirmed by GECOM Commissioner Sase Gunraj.

According to DeFrance, the rationale behind the refusal stemmed from the use of the word “valid” to describe the votes.

Seeram, according to the ANUG agent said that the party has issues which are still pending at the Commission level, which is why they cannot sign off on a document that is not reflective of a complete process.

All other political parties have signed off on the document.