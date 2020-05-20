Latest update May 20th, 2020 4:46 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Coalition refuses to sign off Region 2 recount results

May 20, 2020 News 0

– Protests labelling total votes as “valid”

The final results without the signature of the APNU+AFC Agent.

APNU/AFC Coalition tabulation agent Daniel Seeram has reportedly refused to place his signature on the final recount results for District Two.
The allegation made by Mark DeFrance, tabulation agent for A New And United Guyana (ANUG) was confirmed by GECOM Commissioner Sase Gunraj.
According to DeFrance, the rationale behind the refusal stemmed from the use of the word “valid” to describe the votes.
Seeram, according to the ANUG agent said that the party has issues which are still pending at the Commission level, which is why they cannot sign off on a document that is not reflective of a complete process.
All other political parties have signed off on the document.

More in this category

Sports

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

May 20, 2020

  Former President of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron has threatened to sue the board if he is not given a fair chance to respond to Pannell Kerr Foster (PKF) audit report before it...
Read More
Correction

Correction

May 20, 2020

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test player in 2014 As West Indies won its 500thTest in St Lucia

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test...

May 20, 2020

FIBA on path for return to international competition

FIBA on path for return to international...

May 20, 2020

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief Grateful for previous assistance, hopeful for more

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief...

May 20, 2020

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising Sports Personalities – DoS Jones

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising...

May 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019