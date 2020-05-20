Coalition beats PPP 250-3 at Belladrum but still complains 24 votes were fraudulent

A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) yesterday claimed that 24 votes appear to be fraudulent as the Coalition claims those persons were out of the jurisdiction, and still appear to have voted on March 2, 2020.

This is just one of the Coalition’s many allegations, under its accusation that the PPP/C executed an elaborate scheme to rig the elections in its favour.

But even though the Coalition claimed that 24 votes appear to have been fraudulently cast, the claim implies that votes also appear to have been fraudulently cast in the party’s own favour, since the statement of recount shows that PPP only got three votes, A New and United Guyana got one vote, and The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) got two votes. The Coalition got 250 votes.

The ballot box #5055, is from polling District Five (Mahaica/ Berbice), and was recounted by work station one.