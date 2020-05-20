Latest update May 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Coalition beats PPP 250-3 at Belladrum but still complains 24 votes were fraudulent

May 20, 2020 News 0

A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) yesterday claimed that 24 votes appear to be fraudulent as the Coalition claims those persons were out of the jurisdiction, and still appear to have voted on March 2, 2020.
This is just one of the Coalition’s many allegations, under its accusation that the PPP/C executed an elaborate scheme to rig the elections in its favour.
But even though the Coalition claimed that 24 votes appear to have been fraudulently cast, the claim implies that votes also appear to have been fraudulently cast in the party’s own favour, since the statement of recount shows that PPP only got three votes, A New and United Guyana got one vote, and The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) got two votes. The Coalition got 250 votes.
The ballot box #5055, is from polling District Five (Mahaica/ Berbice), and was recounted by work station one.

More in this category

Sports

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

May 20, 2020

Former President of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron has threatened to sue the board if he is not given a fair chance to respond to Pannell Kerr Foster (PKF) audit report before it is being...
Read More
Correction

Correction

May 20, 2020

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test player in 2014 As West Indies won its 500thTest in St Lucia

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test...

May 20, 2020

FIBA on path for return to international competition

FIBA on path for return to international...

May 20, 2020

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief Grateful for previous assistance, hopeful for more

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief...

May 20, 2020

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising Sports Personalities – DoS Jones

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising...

May 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019