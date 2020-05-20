Coalition admits party has no evidence for claims of foreign voters

APNU+AFC counting agent, Ganesh Mahipaul, yesterday admitted that his party has been operating on unconfirmed reports as evidence of the Coalition’s allegations that some voters were out of the jurisdiction but recorded as having voted on E-Day.

Since the National Recount commenced some 15 days ago, the A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has been peddling allegations of dead and migrant Guyanese who voted on March 2 for the General and Regional Elections, thereby discrediting the integrity of the elections.

Multiple appeals have been made to the Coalition by stakeholders, particularly the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), for them to present any form of documentation to substantiate the hundreds of objections they have made, and continue to make.

During an engagement with the press yesterday at the media centre outside of the Arthur Chung Conference (ACCC), Mahipaul disclosed that during the recount exercise he made numerous objections to individuals who he claims were out of the jurisdiction on Election Day, but failed to produce to the media immigration records or evidence that could withstand heavy scrutiny.

Mahipaul admitted that the Coalition is not in possession of any immigration records, but was quick to note that all of the information that they have gathered is based on their “field work”. He said that APNU+AFC representatives were given the Official List of Electors (OLE) and were “systematically dispersed” across the country to gather information to confirm the party’s allegations.

“When we have this list, and a number of them were from a niche of a cluster, or community; but when you have your field agents, let’s say we have ten field agents in one area and they are going around and asking if this person voted, or that person voted, and then you would say to us that this person is not in the country, or this person on the list is dead. So what we do is vet the list and then we do an analysis and extract the serial numbers that are aligned to a name of the person of what people told us that they were not around, or they are dead.”

According to Mahipaul, this list is later sent to the party agents to guide them on which serial numbers they should object to.

“What I presented were serial numbers and the dates when they left the country,” the agent said.

He went on to say that the Guyana Elections Commission does provide the option for party agents to lodge evidence, but added that “because we have gotten the information from field work, we do not have access; at least I do not have access, to immigration records nor do I have access, to any physical evidence. But what I have is confirmation from family members of these people who are on the list, and they said that their family member was not in the country to vote.”

He continued by admitting, “I have backed up the allegations in my station with hearsay. I am not going to dispute hearsay.”

Media representatives continue to press Mahipaul for answers as to when the Coalition will release solid evidence so that they could independently verify the claims. In response, Mahipaul said, “The time for evidence will come,” and “if GECOM says that they want this evidence… or says that they will do an investigation then we will have to get the evidence”.

Notably, Kaieteur News, in a separate article published today has reported that a West Berbice couple was present to vote on E-Day, despite the Coalition’s submission of a document to GECOM which claimed that they had migrated last year.