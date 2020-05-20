Broadcasting Authority happy with responsible elections coverage

Latest update May 20th, 2020 12:22 AM
The country’s broadcast regulator is happy with the professionalism by operators during the elections.
Although the country is waiting impatiently for more than two months for the results, with a recount ongoing, the situation has not descended into chaos.
According to the Governing Board of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA), there has been responsibility shown.
“As the regulatory body, we noted your exemplary conduct and it is sincerely appreciated.”
The authority urged the radio, television and cable operators to continuously improve.
“You are therefore encouraged to continue to uphold the provisions of the Broadcasting Act of 2011 and continue to foster harmonious relations with both consumers and the Broadcasting Authority, through the provision of quality broadcasting services. With your cooperation, together we can elevate the broadcasting sector from good to great. “
May 20, 2020Former President of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron has threatened to sue the board if he is not given a fair chance to respond to Pannell Kerr Foster (PKF) audit report before it is being...
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 19, 2020
Here are the words of President Granger: “The parties are near equal…by formula — as has been laid out by my... more
The world will not be the same again. Not for a long time at least. The COVID-19 coronavirus has changed it permanently.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]