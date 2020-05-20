Broadcasting Authority happy with responsible elections coverage

The country’s broadcast regulator is happy with the professionalism by operators during the elections.

Although the country is waiting impatiently for more than two months for the results, with a recount ongoing, the situation has not descended into chaos.

According to the Governing Board of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA), there has been responsibility shown.

“As the regulatory body, we noted your exemplary conduct and it is sincerely appreciated.”

The authority urged the radio, television and cable operators to continuously improve.

“You are therefore encouraged to continue to uphold the provisions of the Broadcasting Act of 2011 and continue to foster harmonious relations with both consumers and the Broadcasting Authority, through the provision of quality broadcasting services. With your cooperation, together we can elevate the broadcasting sector from good to great. “