‘Aunt Ina’ turns 112 today!

Ina Beryl Holder is celebrating a remarkable milestone. She is 112 years old today. The centenarian is believed to be the country’s oldest. An interesting fact about her is that she retired from being secretary at the age of 100 in 2008.

Every year, her loved ones usually gather around her to celebrate reaching another milestone. However, the circumstances caused by COVID-19 have put Aunt Ina’s celebration on hold. Dr. Claudette Harry who cares for her on a regular basis told Kaieteur News that the centenarian will mark the occasion quietly. She related that Aunt Ina has no major health concerns, given her age.

Dr. Harry told Kaieteur News that the 112-year old woman who is wheelchair bound, consumes all her food in liquid form. Her memory, these days, is not so good but she spends a lot of time, during the afternoons, sitting in the verandah of her Lamaha Gardens home.

“For some reason, she didn’t want to come out today (yesterday). I hope she is in better spirits tomorrow (today) since it’s her birthday. Though there will not be the usual gathering, she has many friends and well-wishers who normally join in observing the occasion with her,” Dr. Harry said.

Born on May 20, 1908, Aunt Ina, retired from Booker’s Drug Company in 1969. She thereafter was employed at the Diocese of Guyana under Bishop Randolph George, until she finally retired. She is believed to be the oldest member of the Anglican Community in Guyana.

The centenarian is aunt to Noel Holder, Minister of Agriculture, and great aunt to Sheldon and Kaila Holder.