Latest update May 20th, 2020 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Aunt Ina’ turns 112 today!

May 20, 2020 News 0

Ina Beryl Holder is celebrating a remarkable milestone. She is 112 years old today. The centenarian is believed to be the country’s oldest. An interesting fact about her is that she retired from being secretary at the age of 100 in 2008.

Ina Beryl Holder marks her 112th birth anniversary today

Every year, her loved ones usually gather around her to celebrate reaching another milestone. However, the circumstances caused by COVID-19 have put Aunt Ina’s celebration on hold. Dr. Claudette Harry who cares for her on a regular basis told Kaieteur News that the centenarian will mark the occasion quietly. She related that Aunt Ina has no major health concerns, given her age.
Dr. Harry told Kaieteur News that the 112-year old woman who is wheelchair bound, consumes all her food in liquid form. Her memory, these days, is not so good but she spends a lot of time, during the afternoons, sitting in the verandah of her Lamaha Gardens home.
“For some reason, she didn’t want to come out today (yesterday). I hope she is in better spirits tomorrow (today) since it’s her birthday. Though there will not be the usual gathering, she has many friends and well-wishers who normally join in observing the occasion with her,” Dr. Harry said.
Born on May 20, 1908, Aunt Ina, retired from Booker’s Drug Company in 1969. She thereafter was employed at the Diocese of Guyana under Bishop Randolph George, until she finally retired. She is believed to be the oldest member of the Anglican Community in Guyana.
The centenarian is aunt to Noel Holder, Minister of Agriculture, and great aunt to Sheldon and Kaila Holder.

More in this category

Sports

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

May 20, 2020

Former President of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron has threatened to sue the board if he is not given a fair chance to respond to Pannell Kerr Foster (PKF) audit report before it is being...
Read More
Correction

Correction

May 20, 2020

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test player in 2014 As West Indies won its 500thTest in St Lucia

Leon Johnson became West Indies’ 300th Test...

May 20, 2020

FIBA on path for return to international competition

FIBA on path for return to international...

May 20, 2020

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief Grateful for previous assistance, hopeful for more

Seon Bristol and GBA looking to offer more relief...

May 20, 2020

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising Sports Personalities – DoS Jones

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising...

May 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The New Reality

    The world will not be the same again. Not for a long time at least. The COVID-19 coronavirus has changed it permanently.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019