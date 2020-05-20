Three more boxes differ from Mingo’s tabulation

By Kemol King

Three more ballot boxes were recounted, and the findings add to the mounting evidence of the systemic manipulation of votes by the Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo.

Kaieteur News’ analysis now covers 20 ballot boxes, showing that Mingo’s tabulation subtracted 331 votes from PPP/C, and added 938 votes to APNU+AFC. This amounts to a total variance of 1,269 votes from the corresponding statements of poll, for those 20 boxes.

The three ballot boxes include the following information.

For ballot box #4144, the statement of poll showed 100 votes for PPP/C, and 190 votes for APNU+AFC. Mingo’s tabulation added 40 votes to APNU+AFC, increasing the count to 230. The statement of recount showed a decrease from the statement of poll, of one vote for PPP/C, to 99, likely due to a previously valid vote, now rejected at the recount.

For ballot box #4145, the statement of poll showed 102 votes for PPP/C, and 180 votes for APNU+AFC. Mingo’s tabulation added 90 votes to APNU+AFC, increasing the count to 270. The statement of recount showed the same result as the statement of poll.

For ballot box #4163, the statement of poll showed 155 votes for PPP/C, and 63 votes for APNU+AFC. Mingo’s tabulation added 30 votes to APNU+AFC, increasing the count to 93. The statement of recount showed the same result as the statement of poll.

The other 20 ballot boxes, detailed in the previous story in this series, are of data taken, 13, from The Citizenship Initiative (TCI), and four from Head of Organisation of American States (OAS) Electoral Observer Mission Bruce Golding. Kaieteur News has verified the veracity of all of the statements of recount.

Clear Manipulation of East Bank votes

Of the 20 ballot boxes for which Kaieteur News has observed a marked manipulation by Mingo, all of the polling stations from which they came are located on the East Bank of Demerara.

Ballot box #4062 came from Supply Primary School, Land of Canaan.

Ballot box #4063 came from Guyana Defence Force Lecture Hall, Garden of Eden.

Ballot box #4064 came from Friendship Secondary School, Friendship.

Ballot box #4074 came from Craig Nursery School, Craig.

Ballot boxes #4104, #4105, #4106 came from Diamond Primary School.

Ballot box #4109, #4110, #4111 came from Diamond Secondary School.

Ballot box #4116, #4117, #4125 came from Diamond Nursery School.

Ballot box #4126 came from IPE Private School, Golden Grove.

Ballot box #4139 came from New Diamond/Grove Primary School.

Ballot box #4144, #4145 came from Christopher Campbell’s Residence, Kaneville, Grove Housing Scheme.

Ballot box #4149 came from Nanda Singh’s Residence, Kaneville, Grove Housing Scheme.

Ballot box #4150 came from Samatta Point Nursery School, Grove.

Ballot box #4163 came from Providence Stadium, Providence.

Kaieteur News will continue to update our coverage in this series, to assist the public in determining where alterations occurred, and to publish verifiable numbers, which were clearly manipulated in the tabulation which led to Mingo’s Kingston declarations of Friday, March 13, 2020.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is currently holding Mingo’s Region Four General and Regional Elections declarations “in abeyance” with no definitive decision made on whether they will be discarded.